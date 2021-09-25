Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 422,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $622.71 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

