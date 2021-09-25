Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $48.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMUX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Immunic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Immunic by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunic during the first quarter valued at $558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Immunic by 469,700.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

