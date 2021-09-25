Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $153.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average of $136.75.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

