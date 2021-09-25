Financial Comparison: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) vs. Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89% Security National Financial 10.91% 21.16% 3.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Security National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Security National Financial $481.46 million 0.36 $55.60 million N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

