NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,052 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Commercial Metals worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3,725.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

NYSE CMC opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

