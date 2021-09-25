$2.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $2.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $13.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $215.66 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.