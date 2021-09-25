Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Fastly reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.08. Fastly has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $219,970.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,925,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,110,141.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

