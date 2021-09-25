Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.79 million.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $775.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOV shares. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $883,033 over the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

