Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,821 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $20,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $4,278,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $291.71 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.26.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.