Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 432 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $163.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.73 and its 200-day moving average is $140.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $219,606.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,135,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,524,364. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

