Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 695 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 837 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,992,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,671,000 after acquiring an additional 392,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,829,000 after acquiring an additional 274,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN opened at $122.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average of $135.24. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,882. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.