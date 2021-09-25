Super Zero Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.63 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $65.73 million and $1.63 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.09 or 0.06838646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00111165 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,190,954 coins and its circulating supply is 328,478,075 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

