Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GO. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of GO stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,120 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after acquiring an additional 839,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after acquiring an additional 253,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,799,000 after acquiring an additional 105,072 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 378,038 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.