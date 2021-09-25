Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Sells $112,288.00 in Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $112,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Miami Jewish Federatio Greater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 19,577 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $589,659.24.

On Monday, September 20th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 4,920 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $146,419.20.

On Friday, September 17th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 21,199 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $676,884.07.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $317,600.00.

Red Violet stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 149.7% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 218,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 130,961 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Red Violet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 588,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 126.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 930,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 519,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

