Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,678 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $23,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,827,000 after acquiring an additional 184,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

