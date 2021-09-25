Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.48% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $26,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $203.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $124.21 and a 12-month high of $213.67.

