Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 380,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $25,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Barings LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 53,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,632,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,142,000 after buying an additional 220,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $67.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.47. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.