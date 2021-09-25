Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

