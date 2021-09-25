Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $208.75 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,088,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $208,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.