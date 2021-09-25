United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of United Airlines worth $29,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2,048.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 257,317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $1,165,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($9.31) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

