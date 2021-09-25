Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 5,651 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Valvoline worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

