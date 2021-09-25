Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,844.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,768.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,466.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,407.68 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

