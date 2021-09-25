NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $227.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.93 and a 200 day moving average of $223.50. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,859 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

