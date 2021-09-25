Finsbury Food Group Plc (FIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Finsbury Food Group stock opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.01. The company has a market capitalization of £123.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00. Finsbury Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.16 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97 ($1.27).

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

