Finsbury Food Group Plc (FIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Finsbury Food Group stock opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.01. The company has a market capitalization of £123.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00. Finsbury Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.16 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97 ($1.27).
Finsbury Food Group Company Profile
