Fonterra Shareholders Fund (ASX:FSF) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Fonterra Shareholders Fund (ASX:FSF) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1234 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fonterra Shareholders Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

About Fonterra Shareholders Fund

Fonterra Shareholders Fund is a unit trust. The fund is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

