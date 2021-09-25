Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 2,155 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 130.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,392,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock worth $438,511,625. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $327.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $346.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.55.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

