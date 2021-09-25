BlackRock Inc. Has $1.19 Billion Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Masco worth $1,186,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Masco stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

