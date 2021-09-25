BlackRock Inc. Sells 118,670 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,764,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,670 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of IDEX worth $1,268,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,147,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in IDEX by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 533,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $216.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.61 and a 200 day moving average of $219.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

