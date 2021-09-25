JustInvest LLC Invests $351,000 in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Athene by 30.4% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Athene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,525 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at $97,524,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Athene by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATH opened at $69.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $71.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,432 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Truist Securities cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

