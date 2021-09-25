NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,073 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

