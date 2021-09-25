Korea Investment CORP Acquires 97,700 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Sun Life Financial worth $32,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,049 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,640 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

