Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

MRVL stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

