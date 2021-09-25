Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Position Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 126,557 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

NYSE BERY opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

