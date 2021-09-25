Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 345,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,524,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,266,000 after acquiring an additional 280,254 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 233,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

