Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

