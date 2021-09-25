Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $294.30

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.30 ($3.85) and traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.17). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £190.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 289.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 294.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

