Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACBI shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $502.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

