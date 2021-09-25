Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) PT at C$4.45

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark set a C$3.25 target price on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$5.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$326.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

