Analysts Set Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT at $105.50

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,729,000 after purchasing an additional 572,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,368,000 after purchasing an additional 346,942 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 240,750 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 160,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVMI opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $110.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

