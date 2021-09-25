Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Target Price at $49.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WZZAF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

