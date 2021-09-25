Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.68

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.68 and traded as low as $9.34. Subaru shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 30,053 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Subaru Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

