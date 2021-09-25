Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.05

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as low as $13.55. Cellectis shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 95,308 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLLS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 412.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

