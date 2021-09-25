Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.36

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.36 and traded as low as $19.81. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 51,358 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

