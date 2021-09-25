JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.03 (LON:MATE)

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MATE opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.42) on Friday. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 110.35 ($1.44). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.17.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

