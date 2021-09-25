Oddz (ODDZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.87 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Oddz has a total market cap of $13.87 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00107177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00145767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,391.79 or 0.99784487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.78 or 0.06832757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.18 or 0.00770127 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ODDZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.