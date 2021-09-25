Caspian Price Tops $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. Caspian has a total market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $2,831.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00053423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00122514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

