Insider Selling: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) EVP Sells 2,896 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,332,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after buying an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after buying an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,083,000 after buying an additional 992,620 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $19,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.