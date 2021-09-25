Insider Selling: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) EVP Sells 2,896 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $34.01.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,332,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after buying an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after buying an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,083,000 after buying an additional 992,620 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $19,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
