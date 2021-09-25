Insider Buying: Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) Insider Buys 905,187 Shares of Stock

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) insider Craig Mason purchased 905,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$46,164.54 ($32,974.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

About Complii FinTech Solutions

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the software development activities. It offers Complii, a web-based compliance solution that is designed to automate, check, and process compliance obligations and protect companies; Complii Advisor Bid/Corporate Offer letters, a capital raising system that allows to create and manage multiple deals, as well as allows advisors and/or clients to electronically live bid into deals; and Complii Client Portfolio Portal, which allows clients to view their portfolios, ledgers, and account balance, as well as manage assets, update client profile online, print end of financial year statements and contract notes, add stocks to watch lists, and others.

