Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Anthony M. Sharett Sells 589 Shares

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CASH stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21.
Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.
About Meta Financial Group
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
