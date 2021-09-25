Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Anthony M. Sharett Sells 589 Shares

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CASH stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

