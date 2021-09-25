Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens Sells 10,000 Shares

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total value of C$19,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,183,611 shares in the company, valued at C$2,260,697.01.

Donald Eugene Demens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Donald Eugene Demens sold 46,211 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$94,732.55.

On Thursday, September 16th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 37,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$74,740.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total value of C$126,600.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 10,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$20,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$61,500.00.

WEF stock opened at C$2.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of C$780.23 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68. Western Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$2.58.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$414.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEF shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.67.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.